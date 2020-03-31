

A milestone in the Taradale Community Pool rebuild reached.

Ahead of the Covid-19 lockdown, steel portals were placed on Monday, March 23, forming the structure for the roof panels to go on.

For almost four years the Taradale Community Pool Trust – a group of parents, residents and community members - have been fighting for the rebuild.

"What a great feeling to see the steel being lifted into place," Taradale Community Pool Trust chairman Brendon Rope said.

Advertisement

Taradale Primary School Principal Marty Hantz, Brendon Rope and others from the Taradale Community Pool Trust have been fundraising for the rebuild. Photo / File

"We have had a number of delays and hurdles to get this far but the skeleton of the structure is up, and Simkin Construction have done a great job under trying circumstances".

Marty Hantz, Principal of Taradale Primary School, said this next step gives the community a visual sense of the progress.

"This has been a major project for a dedicated group of people from our community, over the last few years, we can't wait for the pool to be operating again so we can get our kids back in the pool learning to swim again," he said.

The project was set to be finished in July but the current completion date is uncertain due to the lockdown.

An original fundraising target of $850,000 was reached but further funds to complete stage two are now needed "to address the additional costs incurred due to delays beyond the trust's control".

"With the funds raised to date, stage 1 of the project can be completed, with the services fitout and ventilation system installation being part of stage 2," a statement from the Trust read.

Stage 1 of the work began in July 2019 with old site grounds being demolished.

The pool closed in 2016 due to the complex not meeting revised building standards.