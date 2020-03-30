The fire seasons for Tararua and Wairarapa districts changed from prohibited to restricted yesterday morning.

This means that to light a fire in these areas, a permit needs to be issued.

Before this all fire lighting activities were prohibited.

The level 4 lockdown because of Covid-19 and the National State of Emergency means Fire and Emergency aren't visiting sites, so it could take longer than usual for permit applications to be reviewed.

Fire and Emergency will also be looking at applications on a case by case basis to review the immediate need for the permits.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Steve Wadsworth is hoping anyone thinking of applying for a permit or planning on lighting a fire thinks carefully about the situation the country is currently in.

"While we are changing the season, we don't want our people to have to respond to preventable fires."

Wadsworth says the changes have been made after the fire danger indices dropped for the area.

A total fire ban was introduced in mid-February, meaning all fires were prohibited.

Despite the extremely dry conditions in the district it had been a relatively quiet time over the past week for the Dannevirke Fire Brigade.

A callout on yesterday morning at around 8am was to a small fire in a container at the Dannevirke transfer station.

The only other callout at the weekend was to a private smoke alarm activation on Saturday night.

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in your specific location and to start your application for a permit.

This site also has tips to make sure you and your family stay fire safe.