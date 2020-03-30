The Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated mission is to uphold the mana and wellbeing of Ngāti Kahungunu. In response to the Covid-19 Coronavirus we want to keep our whānau informed, safe and well.

No doubt you, the readers of this publication, are people who ensure to keep yourselves informed. Well done.

It is extremely important that you keep yourselves informed and follow through with what's being instructed to keep yourselves, your families and your community safe.

During a quick survey we discovered that the best way to communicate with a great majority of our iwi membership was through Facebook or emails, however for the 13 per cent of our registered iwi members who are 60 years and over, we found that most whānau read the paper, listen to the radio or receive mail by post.

It is so awesome to see the love being shared in our communities at this time.

Last week Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated underwent its first distribution of Kai Hau Kai to the respective Taiwhenua/Rohe throughout the Kahungunu boundary from Wairoa through to Wairarapa.

Iwi chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said he was grateful to see it executed well and he acknowledged all those who supported this effort, especially local grower John Bostock.

Onions, apples and squash were kindly provided for distribution and were picked up by iwi leaders for each area.

Included in that delivery was a package of Hemp products organised by Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tamaki Nui A Rua Taiwhenua (TNAR).

They also posted on Facebook how to use the product.

TNAR leader Hayden Hape was key in trucking the deliveries to the Taiwhenua in the Southern boundary.

Whānau were very pleased and thankful for the timely support just before Covid-19 level 4 was enforced.

For those who are unsure about the structure and communication, any support from Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated will be distributed through to the Taiwhenua groups.

They may have area champions receiving on behalf of the Taiwhenua. You must link in with your Taiwhenua for more information. See our iwi website for more information https://www.kahungunu.iwi.nz/covid-19-coronavirus

The Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Office remains open during this time.

We have mobilised the staff who are contactable via phone and email only. Phone 06-8762-718 or toll free 0800-524-864.