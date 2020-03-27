Police believe they have found the body of Wayne McGillen, who had been reported missing earlier this week.

At 3.40pm Friday, Police said were alerted to a crashed vehicle on Lake Road, Tuai, in northern Hawke's Bay.



On arrival, Police located a man deceased in his vehicle.



While formal identification is yet to take place, detectives believe the body to be that of Mr McGillen, who was aged 53.



Mr McGillen had been reported missing earlier this week and was last seen leaving Napier on Thursday, March 19, in a white Mazda ute.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.