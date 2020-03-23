Police are still trying to establish the time and circumstances of the death of a woman found near Taradale last week but say it's not being treated as uspicious.

Hilary "Shadz" Mackie, 54, was reported to have been seen in the Tutaekuri River early last Tuesday night and the body was recovered by a police dive squad the next day.

Known to members of Napier's steet-dwelling community, Ms Mackie had not been reported missing and police said the time of death and the woman's movements leading up to it remained part of the inquiry.

They were seeking help from anyone who could help in the inquiry, a media spokesperson said.