Dannevirke Pharmacy is taking steps to protect staff and the community from Covid-19.

Clients wanting to visit the pharmacy are greeted at the door and asked if they are well, have travelled or been in contact with a person who has travelled in the last 14 days.

Pharmacy owners Hamish and Jess Pankhurst say Covid-19 is an ever-evolving situation so the pharmacy is ever evolving to ensure it can remain open.

"We have put measures on place to ensure our staff are kept safe and the community are kept safe," Hamish said.

Advertisement

"There will be disruptions but my focus is to keep everyone else well."

He said the key message was that people shouldn't panic.

"We are looking at increasing our home deliveries and we have waived the fax fee on prescriptions.

"We are taking all these measures to ensure that we are here for the long haul."

Jess said everyone over the age of 70 should be avoiding leaving home.

She asked that customers be patient as staff respond to their needs.

"There is no need to stockpile medicines, just remember to renew your prescription before you run out and please give us 24 hours to process your prescription if possible."

Customers are asked to avoid going into the pharmacy where possible. Establishing contact with the pharmacy was essential.

Advertisement

Customers can ask their GP clinic to send their prescription directly to the pharmacy, phone for a time to collect their prescriptions or if they need a repeat or need to buy items from the pharmacy.

The pharmacy is limiting the number of people in the shop at the any one time and has placed floor squares as a distancing guide to keep two metres away from others.

Customers are asked to remain in their cars until their prescription is ready.

Jess says customers shouldn't be alarmed by the measures put in place which are simply to protect the staff and the community.

The pharmacy is carrying out flu injections. Anybody wanting a flu vaccination can phone the pharmacy for an appointment.

"We have a designated screened area for vaccinations and consultations."