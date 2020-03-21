A person has received serious injuries in an incident involving another person in Napier.

An area of Ellison St between Chambers St and Georges Dr, Te Awa, was closed to traffic from soon after the police arrived after being alerted about 11am.

It did not apparently include the Te Awa Dairy, which borders the cordoned area and which appeared to remain open for business.

Police media reported early this afternoon police had been told of an incident "involving parties known to each other" and that one person had been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were conducting inquiries to establish the circumstances, and a scene guard remained at the scene this afternoon.