The Hawke's Bay DHB is opening its second COVID-19 community-based assessment centre in Napier on Saturday March 21.

This follows the opening of a Hastings centre on Wednesday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones said the first CBAC was working well.

"The centres have been established as part of the national pandemic plan as a matter of urgency to manage the high demand for testing of people in self isolation who have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

"The CBACs help to take the load off general practices and emergency departments and reduce exposure risk to others," he said.

The centres are not drop-in centres and those turning up without an appointment will be turned away.

"We must make sure the people who need to be assessed are able to, and that the centres are not being overwhelmed," he said.

To use the centre those with COVID-19 symptoms should first phone healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP.

The Healthline or GP will advise if the person needs testing for COVID-19 at a CBAC and a CBAC team member will call the person and make an appointment time.

If someone is unable to get to a CBAC the GP will make alternative arrangements for testing.

The location of the CBAC is not being publically released as it is not a drop in centre and people are required to call ahead a HBDHB spokeswoman said.

There is currently one confirmed COVID-19 case in Hawke's Bay and 39 in New Zealand.