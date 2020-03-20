

Walking needs to be considered more in Hawke's Bay city planning, an expert says.

Speaking at the Hawke's Bay Walking & Cycling Summit recently was walking advocate Dr Rodney Tolley.

Tolley is an international expert on green transport issues, an Honorary Research Fellow at Staffordshire University in the UK and the conference director of Walk21.

He described public spaces as an asset for cities, but that too often people the world over seemed to be sticking to a manual called "planning cities like people don't matter".

"What's between A and B is just as important as getting from A to B. We need to slow people down, make places active and interesting."

It's what's between A and B which is just as important as the destination, he said.

Tolley said the more vehicles there were, the less appealing an environment is.

"People say they want more walking and cycling but aren't prepared to give up parking."

Tolley believes walking is good for the body, the environment and also benefits retailers with people spending more time than motorists.

Tolley was one of the speakers at the inaugural event attended by more than 100 people including Associate Transport Minister and keynote speaker Julie Anne Genter via Skype.

The summit also included local transport consultants, District Health Board representatives, local iwi, councillors and secondary school students .

The event was held Friday, March 13.