

He sells seas shells by the sea shore.

Trouble is the sea shells in question are in short supply for 91-year-old Ray Chapman.

Chapman has been collecting paua shells for the past three years to raise funds for a local kindergarten, but now because of the landslip at Cape Kidnappers and the closure of Gannet Beach Adventures tours, his supply has dried up.

In his spare time, he polishes the paua shells to give to the local businesses who sell them for a gold coin donation.

Due to restrictions on the number of paua one can collect, the shells are donated to Chapman by many different locals, neighbours and friends who know of his work.

Each shell takes around an hour to clean, polish and coat which he does from his home in Te Awanga.

He starts by soaking the shells in a solution of disinfectant detergent for 2-3 days, then he scrubs them and treats them with a solution to remove any smell. They are then sprayed with a clear plastic to protect the shell from sunlight.

At the end of the season, he collects the donations and gives the money to local Haumoana Kindergarten.

"There's not as many [people] going around the beach at the moment [to collect shells] because of the conditions," Chapman said.

"There's definitely less people buying the shells, [the slip and restriction of the gannets business] has made quite a marked difference."

In previous years he thinks he may have sold between 200 and 300 shells, resulting in a donation of about $400 to the kindergarten, but this year he said he will be lucky if he sales 100.

Seeing the children's joy when he comes to visit with his donation is what inspired him to continue his hobby.

"The kids give me a great hurrah when I come in. They all know what's going on, just a thank you from one little kid is enough.

"The wife always makes sure I'm keeping busy too, I enjoy it".

He used to go out and collect paua himself, but he's older he thinks it's best to stay home.

"It's a long way to crawl home," he jokes.

If people have any spare paua shells and would like to donate them to Ray they can contact him on 06 875 0279 to arrange collection.