Breaching protection orders imposed to safeguard their former partners landed two men in Dannevirke District Court.

Dallas Pokere Pompey sent unauthorised text messages to a person named in a protection order, Judge Jonathan Krebs said in court.

"This is very serious stuff. Sending text messages might not [seem to] be a big deal but it is," Judge Krebs said.

Pompey told the judge he was communicating with the mother of his child over Family Court issues and this was the first time he had breached the order since it was imposed four years ago.

Judge Krebs acknowledged this was Pompey's first breach.

"A protection order is a meaningful thing and you must abide by it. It gives you no power but it gives the person named in it power and that might be hard for you to swallow."

Judge Krebs sentenced Pompey to six months' supervision and ordered him to undertake relationship counselling.

"This will help to keep the communication lines open between you. This is not an easy sentence but it is designed to help you."

Michael Lance Beale was given nine months' supervision for his breach of a protection order.

Counsel Nicola Graham said Beale had not appeared in court for three and a half years and during that time he had undertaken Manline and drug and alcohol counselling.

She said an incident in 2016 had led to the protection order being imposed.

Judge Krebs acknowledged that Beale had been out of trouble since then.

"You lapsed on this occasion because you had overdone it on the grog. Your counsel tells me you have given up alcohol and have had counselling."

In imposing the sentence of supervision Judge Krebs said Beale would have to undertake some confronting courses.