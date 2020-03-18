A driver is facing driving and fisheries charges after an incident on Pourerere Beach last month in which a passenger suffered critical injuries.

Residents reported utes being driven on Pourerere Beach on Thursday, February 27 with passengers standing on the back. Police arrived to find a passenger who had been riding on the back of a ute had fallen off and sustained head injuries.

The 18-year-old victim, with critical injuries, was airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital by Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter. He remained in intensive care for two days and has since been discharged.

The vehicle was seized because of the serious nature of the injuries, and Police found a significant number of undersized paua hidden in a wheel arch. Charges are pending.

In a more recent accident, Patangata Bridge was the scene of a crash last Tuesday that left a Holden Commodore written off and a Toyota Landcruiser with minor damage.

The Commodore driver claims the vehicle's brakes failed coming down a hill approaching the one-way bridge, where the Landcruiser was. The Commodore driver allegedly left the scene, but was identified by Police as a disqualified driver with a warrant out for his arrest. He was located and arrested.

A search warrant at a Tavistock Rd address last Tuesday failed to locate four stolen chainsaws but did reveal a cannabis plot, for which an occupant will be charged.

The missing brand new Stihl MS461 chainsaws were stolen from a locked shipping container at Russell Park, Waipukurau. They were intended for use at the Young Farmer of the Year competition on March 7.

Also taken was a 7kw Honda generator. Police want to hear from anyone who is offered any of these items.

You can contact the Waipukurau Police Station on 06 858 9140 or dial the non-emergency number 105.