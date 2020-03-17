Organisers of Hawke's Bay's most prestigious wine auction say the event is set to proceed as normal, while many others are postponed and cancelled.

The Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, which is due to be held on September 19 at Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre, remains set to go ahead despite "the unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation surrounding coronavirus".

Hawke's Bay Wine Auction General Manager Elisha Milmine said a contingency plan is in place for the event, which raises funds for Cranford Hospice, should it be required.

"At this stage plans are proceeding," she said. "We will make an announcement if anything changes."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced that gatherings of 500 or more people in New Zealand - held outdoors or indoors - will no longer go ahead.

Ardern said the Government's decision applies to non-essential events such as festivals, fairs, sporting, religious and cultural events.

Dozens of events across Hawke's Bay have been scrapped as a result.

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday announced the cancellation of their April 24 concert at Napier's Municipal Theatre.

NZSO Interim Chief Executive Peter Biggs said the health of its audiences, players and staff are the Orchestra's number one priority.

Napier City Council said planned town huddles at Tamatea Community Church (March 23), Co-Lab Taradale (March 31) and St Thomas More Parish Hall (April 14) have been cancelled.

"Regarding our facilities, we are liaising with promoters about shows involving overseas artists, and will inform ticket holders of any developments as soon as they arise," an NCC spokeswoman said.

"At this stage, the Ministry of Health does not propose altering arrangements for public events such as theatre performances from going ahead for events for less than 500 people."

NCC added that further cancellations or postponements are expected.

The Taradale Village Fete, due to be held on April 5, has been cancelled, with a new date booked in for March 28, 2021.

Eskview District Rugby Football Club also announced the cancellation of their Saturday fundraiser, which will now be live streamed instead.

Te Mata Peak-based café Peak House has also introduced social distancing for all events and café-goers.

Peak House has also implemented a 100 person limit for the cafe and events.

Hawke's Bay Orienteering Club announced the cancellation of various events, including two at Anderson Park, Greenmeadows, and Haumoana School, due to be held on March 18 and 19 respectively.

The Hawke's Bay Schools Orienteering Individual Sprint Champs, which were set to take place on March 22, have also been postponed.

Taradale High School's inaugural Eats and Beats event, which was due to be held on April 2, has been postponed, while Taradale Intermediate School has withdrawn all basketball teams from the league.

Hawke's Bay Lawn Tennis and Squash Club announced the Tennis NZ Seniors event has been officially cancelled, while the Tennis Eastern Racenight, planned for March 21, has also been scrapped.

Unison also announced the cancellation of the 2020 Switch Gala Day.