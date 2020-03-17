Covid-19 could cause social and economic pain across Hawke's Bay. Here's seven things you can do to help the community get through it.

Shop locally

Hawke's Bay has many small and locally owned businesses. Consider buying produce from one of the many fruit and vegetable shops, Asian food marts and farms. Not only will you be helping small businesses, they're likely to be less busy than the bigger supermarkets as well.

Don't panic hoard

Hoarding essential items such as toilet paper, hand soap, canned food and means those that can't afford to hoard such items could go without. Buy what you need but leave some for others.

Call ahead

The Hawke's Bay DHB is recommending all those who have the symptoms of a high temperature and cough, sore throat or shortness of breath should not turn up at a general practice, accident or medical centre or Hawke's Bay Hospital's Emergency Department without phoning ahead first.

Stay connected

If you are self-isolating or know someone who is, stay connected with them over the phone or social media. It can help make the experience less lonely and keep spirits up. The Ministry of Health has said those in self-isolation should avoid having visitors but dropping of food and supplies is okay and could be helpful to those at home.

Reach out to the vulnerable

Now is a good time to reach out to the elderly and immune-compromised who are more at risk from Covid-19. Checking on neighbours, calling or messaging people and asking if you can help by getting them supplies is a nice way to help those who may be feeling at risk. Don't forget to keep donating to charities too. They're needed in times like this, but they're often the first things people forgo in times of economic hardship.

Practice basic hygiene

Washing your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds and drying them thoroughly prevents the spread of germs. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. It may seem simple, but it is effective. The Ministry of Health is also recommending people sneeze and cough into a tissue into their elbow if tissues are not available. Hands should also be washed after this.

Be kind

Many people are feeling the stress of the pandemic right now whether it be financial concern, health anxiety or stress. Being kind to those you encounter is important. In terms of looking after your mental wellbeing the Ministry of Health recommends spending time in places that feel safe and comfortable as much as possible. Tell yourself that how you are feeling is a normal reaction and will pass, reaching out to usual supports, stay in usual routines and keeping active.

If you begin to feel unwell contact Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453. Further information from the Ministry of Health is available at health.govt.nz.