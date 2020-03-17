Hastings District Council has "closed" access to Clifton Beach due to predicted coastal swells of over two metres.

Council issued the statement at about 1.40pm Tuesday and said the temporary closure would remain in place for 48-hours.

"We will reassess the situation on Thursday 19 March," a spokesperson said.

MetService has a strong wind watch warning in place from 8am Tuesday to 4am Wednesday.

The Hawke's Bay ranges and exposed coastal areas are likely to be the most affected and may reach severe gale force winds as Gretel nears.

The rest of the region is also expected to be quite windy.

A MetService spokeswoman said the warning was in place to give people a heads up about potentially hazardous driving conditions, debris which may blow around and time to tie down any outdoor items.

Temperatures will be cooler as the cyclone passes through, dropping to 18C in Napier and Hastings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain is expected throughout the region on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday with showers forecast on Tuesday particularly in the northern parts of Hawke's Bay but other parts of the region may be affected as well.