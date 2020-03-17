Tararua District is starting to feel the domino effect of Covid-19 with a number of community events already being cancelled.

Dannevirke South School has made the decision to cancel its annual Anzac service which was to be held at the school on Thursday April 9.

Takapau School has announced that, based on a directive from the Government regarding Covid-19, the Norsewood to Takapau Fun Challenge has been cancelled for 2020.

A spokesman for the school said it was with disappointment the decision was made to cancel the event which was to be held for only the second time.

"Our PTA and school leaders have discussed this over the past few days as advice from the Ministry of Health has come through to us.

"It is not the outcome we wanted, our event is all about the community getting out there between the beautiful Norsewood and Takapau villages and enjoying the fresh air and scenery, however, our primary concern is for the well being of our participants and volunteers.

"Thank you to those who have helped with the planning and organisation, our volunteers, our sponsors, Sport HB and of course our participants. We hope this situation passes quickly and we can enjoy our awesome event again in 2021."

Ruahine School is waiting for instructions from the Ministry of Education as to whether the rededication of the Te Rehunga Memorial can proceed.

The war memorial was moved from the church at Te Rehunga to Ruahine School.

A service was to be held at the school on Tuesday April 7.

Dannevirke High School is following Ministry of Education guidelines and has stopped holding assemblies.

It has postponed the staging of its production of Popstars The 90s Musical.

This was to have been staged in Dannevirke Town Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday April 2, 3 and 4. No date has been set for this to go ahead.

Nationally all secondary school summer tournaments that were scheduled for the end of term have been cancelled.

In a statement issued by principal Di Carter said the school understood that the decision would be hugely disappointing for students who had put a lot of work into preparing and were looking forward to the events.

"However, we are supportive government measures in dealing with Covid-19 at this time and in particular to complying with directives concerning mass gatherings."

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency cancelled its two remaining public information sessions planned to give the public a virtual look at the updated concept design for the Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway and hear about recent progress on the project.

The series of drop-in public information sessions were to present information on the design of the four-lane highway, recent on site activity, and the project's extensive ecological mitigation work programme.

The cancelled sessions were to be held in Pahiatua yesterday and Woodville today.

A spokesman said NZTA appreciated there has been a high level of interest in these sessions, however, it needed to consider the health and safety of those attending.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Sessions were held in Dannevirke, Ashhurst and Palmerston North last week and were well attended.

On Monday NZTA announced its attendance at Central District Field Days from Thursday till Saturday has been cancelled because of its concerns surrounding Covid-19.

However, in the interim Central District Field Days announced that event would not be going ahead this year.