

Traffic was brought to a standstill after a tree fell on State Highway 5, near Waipunga.

Axel Alexander came across the tree at about 12.20am on Tuesday morning.

"We advised police of the specific location, which was about 3km south of Waipunga falls at Waipunga Bridge," he said.

"At 1am, NZTA call centre was advised and specific location was given to them. At 3am no one had arrived so another call was made."

Axel Alexander came across the fallen tree about 12.20am on Tuesday morning. Photo / Axel Alexander

Alexander added: "They finally arrived at about 4am and the road was cleared at 5.45am".

Hawke's Bay Today editor Craig Cooper apologised to Hawke's Bay Today subscribers for the late delivery of today's paper - which was caused by the road closure.

