

Pieces of metal from a broken mincer plate have been revealed as the foreign matter in a batch of its NZ beef mince and NZ beef premium from Pak'nSave Napier.

A Ministry for Primary Industries spokeswoman said the batches, one of each, were of various weights with a best before date of 8.3.20.

"The batches had pieces of metal which had come from a mincer plate that had broken," she said.

One person was injured after consuming the mince, but extent of their injuries is unknown.

"Customers are asked to check the date mark on the product label, and return any affected product to Pak'nSave Napier. People are advised not to consume this product.

"Anyone who has consumed the product and has concerns about their health should seek medical advice," she said.

The spokeswoman said MPI oversees compliance with the Food Act 2014 including working with food businesses to ensure they meet their requirements under the legislation for selling safe and suitable food.

"When there is a food safety complaint or MPI is notified of a recall by a food business, we work with the food business to firstly ensure that they take appropriate steps to protect consumers," she said.

"We also investigate what has happened and ensure that actions have been taken to prevent further occurrences."

A Foodstuffs spokeswoman said they were asking customers not to consume the mince and if they had purchased it they could go to the store for a full refund or replacement.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers. MPI has been notified and a full investigation is under way," she said.