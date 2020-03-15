

After nearly a couple of years of preparation YMCA Hastings has finally managed to officially open its new rock climbing wall and it's been a huge hit already.

The new feature was officially opened on Sunday along with Hastings and Napier mayors Sandra Hazlehurst and Kirsten Wise, along with a never ending line of kids and adults all giving it a go.

It was donated to the YMCA nearly two years ago and after a lot of volunteered time from YMCA staff and the wider community has finally managed to get it up to scratch.

READ MORE:

• Things to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend

• Things to do this weekend in Hawke's Bay

• Things to do this weekend in Hawke's Bay

• Mongrel Mob members, and police, descend on Central Hawke's Bay for chapter's 50th anniversary

Advertisement

Youth Development Manager at YMCA Hastings Angela Hughes said the new feature, which is the only public open rock wall in Napier and Hastings, will be a huge benefit to expert climbers as well as kids and others interested in the sport.

"It will be a great feature for the community and help build confidence for people in trying it but also le people try something new and different."

Yoka Knox gives the new climbing wall a go. Photo / Paul Taylor

The 9m high rock wall holds up to six different climbers at one time and provides up to 30m worth of bouldering surface to cover.

At the moment the new feature is open every Thursday from 4pm-7pm and on Sunday from 1pm-4pm costing $15 a head for the entire session.

The times are expected to change as daylight savings changes.