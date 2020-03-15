

It was the perfect day for a quiet drink and music in Havelock North and many others thought that as well as big crowds roll round to the tenth Beer Appreciation Day.

Organiser Jim Poppelwell said the weather really played its part for a good day out at Duart House in Havelock North on Saturday and having a record number of brewers made it even better.

"It was a great day out," he said.

Tania Aldridge, left, and Beka Lee show off some of the range from Deco City Beer. Photo / Paul Taylor

"We manage to spread it out across the day and it just made for another great relaxing environment for people to enjoy."

Advertisement

Since he and a friend started the event in 2011 Poppelwell said he has noticed a real growth in the craft beer industry and Hawke's Bay is definitely at the heart of it.

Hannah White from 8 Wired gets her pour on at Beer Appreciation Day. Photo / Paul Taylor

"We had 20 brewers this year from across the North Island with many from here in Hawke's Bay taking part," he said.

"We also held an event earlier in the year in Taupo but that only has nine brewers, nothing compared to what we have here which just shows the growth of craft beer in Hawke's Bay."

Kelly Knight from Gisborne snaps a selfie with friends and family. Photo / Paul Taylor

Nicola Searle from Sneaky Brewing Co had a busy day serving craft beer lovers. Photo / Paul Taylor

Marie Mear from Napier finds a spot in the shade during the hot day. Photo / Paul Taylor