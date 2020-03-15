

Hawke's Bay man David Jones was about to take on the personal and spiritual challenge of a mammoth Cape Kidnappers swim.

But it didn't get off to the best of starts.

Jones, 52, was set to swim 10km on Saturday from the tip of Cape Kidnappers, at the Pinnacles, to Clifton beach boat ramp but a few hiccups disrupted his plans.

Jones was attempting the swim to raise awareness about erosion, and the importance of the region's cultural heritage. He felt called into action after a large 2019 Cape Kidnappers slip uncovered bones of his ancestors.

"We were all set to take off on Saturday morning but we didn't even end up leaving Ahuriri to get out there," he said.

The boat they were going to use to get out to the Cape and use as a support vessel had a bad battery. Rather than risk getting stranded he decided to delay the swim until the Sunday.

"It was the best thing to do because we didn't want to put ourselves at risk and end up doing something like this, only to have my support crew, who are meant to watching out for me, having to be rescued."

So the challenge was reset to early Sunday morning.

He got off to a strong start from the top of Cape Kidnappers in some flat conditions. Photo / Supplied

"It was a bit of a blessing in disguise we did it this morning (Sunday) because the conditions were really good with flat seas most of the way, it was like my ancestors were watching over me."

He did face a challenge at one point with a strong northerly playing havoc and causing him to swim in a bigger arc to Clifton.

"The guys on the boat probably thought I was trying to swim to Napier a couple of times," he joked.

He was extremely grateful to his support crew who were doing this for the first time and said that between the group and himself it all seemed to run smoothly.

Jones battled at some stages with strong northerly winds during his swim. Photo / Supplied

After reaching the shores of Clifton for Jones he was able to take a minute to reflect what he had achieved and why he did it.

"It's amazing to look back to the Cape after and just be able to see what you have been able to do," he said.

"It also gave me an opportunity to look back at that day at the dig site, finding my ancestors remains and remind myself why I did it."

Jones now wants to take what he did a step further.

"I want to make this into an event and get more people on board so that we can show the importance of the coast here and raise the issue around erosion."

He already plans to get a few of his swimming friends involved and looks to hold a similar but tougher event in the summer at the end of the year.