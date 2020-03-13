

The iconic quake-surviving County Hotel in Napier is seeking a new owner.

The three-level boutique hotel at 12 Browning St is one of the few remaining examples of Victorian-Edwardian classical style architecture in the region, surviving the 1931 earthquake that impacted most of the area's buildings.

Originally constructed in 1909 as the Hawke's Bay Municipal Offices, the County Hotel has been trading on the site since 1993.

Located in the heart of Napier's Art Deco neighbourhood at the northern end of the CBD, the property is zoned Art Deco Quarter and is a protected heritage building.

Advertisement

Colliers Hawke's Bay director Danny Blair said the hotel was arguably Napier's most well-known upscale boutique accommodation and restaurant.

"Comprising 18 beautifully appointed and spacious guest rooms, the County Hotel is one of the most sought-after places to stay in the Hawke's Bay region," Blair said.

"The hotel's restaurant, Wine Street, and the quaint Churchill's Bar are also highly popular with in-house guests and visitors. The northwesterly aspect provides some of the best alfresco dining in the city.

"Together with the Churchill private dining room and boardroom, the charming basement cellar offers a wonderful space for events and conferences with capacity for up to 50 people."

The current owners purchased the property in 2002 and undertook significant refurbishment and expansion, turning the hotel into one of the first Qualmark rated 5-star boutique lodging facilities in New Zealand.

With 574sq m of internal space, the building features original Edwardian gothic features and well-preserved Art Deco influences including high ceilings, wood panelling, and intricate detailing throughout.

The building has a Grade B seismic rating based on an Initial Evaluation Procedure, which established the property as having at least 75 per cent of the New Building Standard.

Facilities include a commercial kitchen, manager's accommodation and back of house services.