Napier is set to get a boost of transitional housing with Kāinga Ora making use of a small pocket of land close to a rail line.

Kāinga Ora spokesman Andrew Booker said it intended to build eight homes at Taradale Road in Napier.

The proposed two-bedroom units are located at 5a Taradale Rd, on a small Crown-owned section opposite the Gull service station and situated next to the rail line.

Booker said these homes will be public housing that will be used as transitional housing to meet urgent demand and need in the community.

According to Napier City Council the application has yet to be approved and is being subject to a check to ensure that it contains all necessary information.

The section is vacant Crown land, readily developable with access to services such as water and electricity, and in area of high need for this housing.

Booker said Kāinga Ora was conscious of designing and planning with each development and this will be no different, especially as it is in close proximity so it ensures the safety and comfort of people living in these homes.

Site plan showing the layout of the proposed units. Photo / Napier City Council

"There are a number of conditions from the New Zealand Transport Agency that will be incorporated into the design of the development - such as signage, suitable crossings, and sound insulation - to meet conditions of Resource Consent.

"There will also be conditions to meet as part of being close to a railway line, such as vibration mitigation, and these too will be addressed by the development design."

He said there are already other similar developments in similar locations near railway lines or highways operating across New Zealand with families living quietly and safely.

"These are good quality, well managed homes and they are of benefit to our communities because they are helping people achieve independence."

Booker said they will continue looking at opportunities to deliver more of this much needed housing, right across New Zealand and Hawke's Bay – particularly in areas where there are families in emergency motel accommodation.