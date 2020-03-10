It's been a couple of weeks since Hawke's Bay Today's Harvey Norman Canon NZ summer photo competition and the winner's prize has already opened new opportunities for her.

Stacey Kaye said she was absolutely stoked to have won the competition although she actually had forgotten that she had entered the photo of her daughter throwing sand in the Mahia sunset.

"It was a nice surprise to see I had even been shortlisted, and then to win was huge.

"Over the past couple of years I have found a love for photography, mainly sharing to Instagram and learning from other photographers within the social network," she said.

"I normally used to use my phone, and although it takes good photos, to finally have a decent camera is going to be a game changer."

She said she still has lots to learn and want to master shooting in manual mode and is also keen to get a few more lenses.

Kaye has managed to get out and about with her new camera and has been asked to shoot a wedding in May which she is excited about.

Hawke's Bay Today Harvey Norman Canon NZ summer photo competition 2020 winning picture taken by Stacey Kaye. Photo / Stacey Kaye

"I'm looking forward to seeing where my new camera can take me and my love for photography."

Jack van der Vyver from Harvey Norman Hastings said he was happy to see Kaye so excited to come away with the prize.

"We have met with Stacey Kaye and she was very excited to receive the first prize and are really proud of her effort," he said.

"This is a great opportunity for the Hawke's Bay to have a competition like this, with people encouraged to take their favourite shots, build memories, be in to win prizes and experience fun while doing it."