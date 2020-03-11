Takapau School has, for the second time, organised the Norsewood to Takapau Fun Challenge to be held on Sunday, April 5.

After last year's successful event the organisers have made some tweaks to ensure it is an even more memorable day.

They have included an interschool challenge, excluding themselves, will have coffee available and will be providing extra toilets.

The school that has the highest percentage of its roll taking part will win $100 of sports gear.

With options to suit a range of fitness abilities starting from teams completing 5km each of the 21.1km trip from Norsewood to Takapau, or individuals running or walking 21.1km or 10km, to the cycle options of 20km, 40km and 80km there's something for everyone in this event.

All entries and race information is on the event webpage www.n2t.co.nz or see their Facebook page for regular updates.

The Norsewood to Takapau Fun Challenge is a fun, family and friends event held over the scenic back country route between the two towns. It has been hugely popular, drawing many people from all over the North Island and even the occasional international tourist.

Many competitors have used this event as training for larger challenges later in the year so it's a great opportunity to keep that training up and set yourself a challenge.

And of course the race finishes at Takapau School with hospitality, food, music and spot prizes.

So get your family and friends together and register.

Top five training tips to help make the most of the day

Be mindful

Include some long-distance runs or walks into your training to help prepare for the length of time you will be out on the course, on your feet and also prepare your mind. It's hard work keeping the mind away from negative thoughts that can make you want to stop. It's important to make sure your body and mind know what it's going to endure.

Be comfortable

Ensure you are comfortable from head to toe. The right shoes will help you to avoid injury. Similarly, the right clothes will help you feel great, while keeping you supported and comfortable. It all helps to make your run more enjoyable.

Study the course

Knowing what to expect from the course on race day will help you prepare yourself mentally and physically. Check where the hills and the water stations are.

Stay hydrated

It's important to stay hydrated. Water is used to sweat, lubricate joints, tendons and ligaments and carry blood efficiently to major organs. You need to work all day at hydrating so make sure to take advantage of the four drink stations along the course.

Pace yourself

Enjoy the atmosphere and excitement but don't get carried away and run out of steam too early.