Whānau Ora Day at the Dannevirke A and P Showgrounds was an outstanding success on Saturday.

The event was under the umbrella of Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne and celebrated National Children's Day.

Organiser Gloria Hauiti said 876 people took part in the event.

"It was a great result, we are over the moon at its success and it was a real team effort from the community."

The activities included horse riding, a bouncy castle, White Ribbon sausage sizzle, Te Ringa Kaha Kapa Haka Rōpū, Te Manawa Museum, NZ Police, making fruit skewers, Sharky's friends and so much more which all contributed towards the success of the day.

The celebration of Whānau Ora Day is in its 13th year. The first year it was held at Dannevirke Domain then moved to the Sports Centre. This was the first time it has been held at the showgrounds where it will be held in future.

"There was so much space at the showgrounds for all the activities. Watch out next year."

Hauiti said it was great to see people from all walks of life at the event.

She said Whānau Ora Day was about building healthy relationships with the family, whānau and community.

For the community groups and organisations taking part it enabled them to showcase what they do.

"And because it was a free event, it was a real win/win situation," Hauiti said.

She thanked all their sponsors for their support and the volunteers who helped out on the day.