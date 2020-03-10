Two cars collided in Napier CBD this evening, with one of the vehicles having earlier fled police.

A police spokesperson said while the car was not being pursued at the time of the accident, two people were arrested at the scene.

One witness told Hawke's Bay Today the two men arrested were "removed by force".

The crash was near the intersection of Tennyson St and Hastings Street about 6.25pm.

Advertisement

The busy inner-city intersection in the heart of Napier was cordoned off for a time, yet it's understood there were no serious injuries.

Ambulance, fire crews and police were all on scene.