Two people have been arrested after crashing in Napier's CBD after being pursued by Police.

Police said at 6.25pm they were notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hastings St and Tennyson St in Napier.

One of the vehicles was involved in a pursuit moments before the crash in the Clive area but it was confirmed that at the moment of the crash Police were no longer in pursuit of the vehicle.

Nobody involved in the crash received any serious injuries.

Temporary cordons are in place as Police look to clear the area.