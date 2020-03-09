Traffic was disrupted for up to an hour on a part of busy Hastings thoroughfare Omahu Rd on Monday as fire and road crews worked to clear spilt oil.

The incident at the intersection of Omahu and Wilson roads was reported to Fire Emergency New Zealand at 1.16pm, and lime was spread across the asphalt and bitumen to remove the hazard.

The spill was understood to have come from a transformer that had fallen from a forklift.

A Fire Emergency spokesperson said one crew was called to assist police and was at the scene about an hour.