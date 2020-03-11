The ANZ Dannevirke branch is reducing the days it's open for business.

From April 9 ANZ Dannevirke will be open all day Thursday and Friday.

A spokesperson said because of declining in-branch transactions ANZ has worked with local staff to find the best solution for reduced hours for its customers.

"Our Smart ATM will be available so our customers can continue to make withdrawals and deposits whenever it's convenient."

The spokesperson said the declining number of in-branch transactions was in line with national and global trends.

"Today, the average ANZ customer uses mobile banking one or two times a day, and visits a branch only once or twice a year."

Only 1 per cent of transactions that involve the movement of funds (deposits, withdrawals, transfers and automatic payments) were now made in branches, compared with 43 per cent in 2012.

"We are writing to our local customers to advise of the Dannevirke branch changes. In addition, our staff will be on hand both before and after the change to assist customers with registering for any of our alternative services.

"We also work with ACM and can help organise cash collection, drop-off and change orders for customers who need it."

Asked about job losses, the spokesperson said opportunities were provided to all staff at ANZ Dannevirke, and some people had chosen redundancy.

"We appreciate the community's understanding and we're pleased to be staying in town."