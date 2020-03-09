Many of the classic motorcycles being prepped up for the 31st Annual Mail Run between Taupo and Napier on Saturday have plenty of age on their side.

So too does a good number of their riders.

"We have got a few well into their 80s," ride organiser Jim Lord said.

But when it comes to going out for a bit of a ride with other devout enthusiasts age doesn't matter.

"For some it is their annual get out and socialise event," Lord said.

They come from far and wide for the ride to join up with local enthusiasts.

"We've got a lot coming through from Tauranga and a good contingent from Gisborne this year."

Around 40 classic motorcycles are set to kick-start into life at 10am at their starting point in Redoubt St, Taupo, for the leisurely run across to Napier where they are scheduled to finish up outside the Masonic Hotel around 2.30pm.

To be part of the historic gathering of grand old two-wheelers the machines must be ridged framed, have sprung saddles and girder forks — and up to 1950.

The run was first sparked into life in 1990 by then president of the Hawke's Bay Classic Motorcycle Club Geoff Harris who read about how the mail once got through from Taupō to Napier, when what is now SH5 was a slightly tortuous and barely sealed item, which meant traversing it could be a challenge for some vehicles.

So to get the mail through, the best option was by pannier bag-equipped motorcycle.

Harris put the word out back then and about 30 riders rode, or transported, their classic bikes over to Taupō for the inaugural run to Napier.

It has grown to become what Lord described as "a bit of an icon" for classic motorcycle enthusiasts across the North Island.

"I've pretty well ridden them all and it's always a great atmosphere — and everyone helps everyone else out if they need it."

The oldest machines this year are a 1929 Ariel A and a 1929 Triumph CN.

"We don't push them along," Lord said, adding they rode in a "happy spot" around 70km/h.

And it is a two-leg journey with a lunch stop at Tarawera before the final run into Napier.

While they don't carry the mail any more, some riders do give that historic factor a nod by buying a few postcards in Taupō and bringing them across to Napier.