The 2020 International Women's Day was celebrated in Hawke's Bay on Sunday.

Women in services were celebrated in an action-packed event in Ahuriri.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, Napier City Council and Hastings District Council put on the Celebrating Women in Services event which was held at Perfume Point Reserve.

The public could take part in the many events on offer including a tug-of-war, police grip test, fire hose drag, army assault course and entry assessments for each of the emergency services.

Advertisement

"The day provides an opportunity to recognise women's achievements and increase the visibility of women in New Zealand's emergency services," a Police spokesperson said.

Recruitment was also available for anyone interested in joining any of the emergency services.

International Women's Day is an annual, global event held to celebrate the achievements of women and mark a call to action for women's equality.

The theme for this year's event was #EachforEqual - "an equal world is an enabled world".

To celebrate the day, the Zonta Club of Hawke's Bay also held an International Women's Day breakfast at the Napier War Memorial Centre where a panel of four prominent Hawke's Bay women spoke.

Panellists policewoman Sue Guy, opera singer Katherine Winitana, facilitator and governance practitioner Caren Rangi and education representative Claire Hague spoke about their roles as women in their industries, values learnt from their mothers and their hopes for women in the future.

Women from various industries and backgrounds around Hawke's Bay and local schools attended the event to listen to the panel and socialise with other local women.