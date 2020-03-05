Hawke's Bay competitors pulled off a clean sweep of all three titles decided on the opening day of the 60th Golden Shears in Masterton on Wednesday.

Wairoa College student Ryka Swann won the novice shearing final of 68 competitors, his fourth win for the 2019-2020 season.

The 14-year-old also came second in the six-shearer all-male final with a time of 6 minutes and 18.352 seconds.

Ryka's father Paul and brother Keith also competed in the event.

Advertisement

Senior grade shearer Laura Bradley from Papatawa won the Novice woolhandling title, her first victory as a woolhandler.

She was previously ranked number one junior nationally in 2014-2015 and then repeated this success in the intermediate grade in 2016-2017.

Earlier this season she shore a personal best daily tally of 451 lambs, running out of sheep about 10 minutes before the end of what was to have been an eight-hour day.

Earlier, in the first final of the championships, farm training cadets Connor McIntyre, from Pongaroa, and Zane Rogers, from Gisborne, retained the Student Shearing Challenge title for Pukemiro Station.

There are 26 titles up for grabs at the competition and a vast range of ages competing.

Southlander Ian "Snow" Harrison, who is the sole survivor of the inaugural 1961 Open final, competed in the Over 76 Evergreens event.

The open shearing final will be held on Saturday night.