Aerial surveying of Hawke's Bay has begun as part of a regional collaboration between five councils.

Using the latest LiDAR (Light Detecting and Ranging) technology, geographic data will be collected to create detailed 3D maps and models of the region's landscape.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council secured Provincial Growth Fund funding for the region, on behalf of Central Hawke's Bay District Council, Hastings District Council, Napier City Council and Wairoa District Council.

The regional council will be running the project as part of a national LiDAR programme.

Advertisement

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chief executive James Palmer and iXBlue Pty Limited managing director David Donohue in front of the LiDAR survey aircraft. Photo / Supplied

Regional council chairman Rex Graham said all five councils have contributed with funding and resources to support the project.

"This collaboration will give us valuable information using the latest technology to support the development of 3D models of landscapes," he said.

"These models will contribute to economic development in the region.

"The LiDAR information will be used for land management decisions, roading design, precise understanding of sea-level rise impacts, stormwater design, and geohazard mapping including ground surface change, faults, liquefaction and slips."

The data captured is complementary to the Hawke's Bay Regional Council's recent 3D Aquifer Mapping Survey, which surveyed 300m underground, with the new contract survey being carried out by iXBlue Pty Limited.

When the initiative is complete, New Zealand's total LiDAR coverage should increase to about 80 per cent, from 10 per cent currently.

The flying is expected to be finished in May, with the final results expected in March 2021.