one ambulance attended the crash and transported a patient with minor injuries to Hawke's Bay Emergency Department with minor injuries.

Police said the victim suffered a sore chest and possible whiplash.

According to police, a towtruck had been called but the road was not blocked.

The crash came about an hour after an Emmerson Transport Limited truck broke down in Pakowhai after losing some of its load.

Advertisement



A police spokeswoman had no further information.



Emmerson Transport Limited has been approached for comment.