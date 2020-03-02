What started as a desire to learn to make chain-mail has evolved into an interest in all things Viking for Wellington business analyst Quentin Richards.

"I work in IT so I sit in an office all day but when I'm not at work I like to make stuff. I decided I wanted to learn how to make chain-mail," Richards said.

"I made four hauberks altogether. They took a long time."

A hauberk is typically made of interlocking loops of metal woven into a tunic or shirt.

"From there I moved onto other items."

Richards had a primitive Viking lathe on display on which he demonstrated how to turn wood and gave people the chance to try it out.

The bed and tent that Quentin Richards made.The bed posts have yet to be turned into decorative bed ends.

He had on display a range of wood furniture including, a bed, tables and stools as well as nails he had made.

Richards also made the tent he had pitched in the Viking village and stayed in.

"It's like camping but with older equipment," he said.

He also had on display a wax covered slate that was used for messages before the use of paper.

"It wasn't the most ideal way of communicating, it was hard to write on if the temperature was too low and if it was too hot the wax would just melt."

In the past he has taken part in battle re-enactments, but at the age of 54 he said it was too hard on the body.

"The battles look horrendous and you do come out battered and bruised, looking as you do after a game of rugby.

"But the battles aren't a free for all. You've got to be trained first and learn how to stop the blows."

He said the interesting thing about the battles was that they were very gender-neutral.

"Once the warriors are in full kit it's hard to tell if they are men or women."