It may not be $50 million but three players from Napier have won thousands of dollars.

Greenmeadows New World sold a ticket which gave the player a $111,111 share of Lotto First Division.

Greenmeadows NW Store Manager Keith McDonald said "It's always nice for our Lotto team and checkout staff when there's a win".

"It's great for Greenmeadows and there were a few wins in the area so it's great for Hawke's Bay."

Advertisement

Lines for Lotto were at their busiest on Wednesday, when two queues wound through the Greenmeadows cafe. Lotto sales were consistent from 7am until 4pm on Saturday.

Staff are hoping the winner is a local regular.

A player who brought their ticket at Taradale Four Square is one of eight to win $35,771 in the Power Ball Second Divison.

Another Napier player is one of 39 who also won the Second Division prize of $26,117 from their ticket purchased at Napier City Pak N Save.

Two winners from Auckland split the big $50 million prize.

The winning numbers were 4, 18, 27, 25, 32, 28.

The bonus number was 37 and the Powerball was 3.

Lotto Powerball had jackpotted to the record $50m after it wasn't struck on 'Big Wednesday' when the kitty had reached $42m.

Advertisement

$50m is the limit that Powerball is allowed to reach in New Zealand.