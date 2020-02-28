There's plenty to do in Hawke's Bay this weekend.

1 Hurricanes v Sunwolves

Get behind the Hurricanes in the Hawke's Bay when they host the Sunwolves at McLean Park. Watch world-class All Blacks Dane Coles, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett ply their trade as well as local product Gareth Evans. McLean Park, Latham St, Napier: Today, 4.45pm-6.30pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/hurricanes-sunwolves/napier

2 Mid-Life Crisis - One More Night

Despite retiring, the veteran rockers have never really stopped and are now busier than ever. They say their biggest regret was retiring too early and they can't wait to play Black Barn Amphitheatre for another brilliant show. Black Barn Vineyards, Black Barn Rd, Havelock North: Today, 6pm–10.30pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/mid-life-crisis-one-more-night/havelock-north

3 Two Poets - Poetry Performance

Come and enjoy two of Napier's best poets share some of their colourful and engaging work, performed in the beautiful setting of the Main Gallery at CAN. The CAN, 16 Byron St, Napier: Today, 2pm–4pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/two-poets-poetry-performance/napier

4 Lego

Lego sessions encourage collaborative play with others while using our new Lego collection. All resources are provided free. Sessions are open to all children, family and friends. No bookings required, so pop in when it suits the family. Napier Library, Herschell St, Napier: Today, 1pm-3pm Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/lego2/napier

5 Messy Church

Free fun for the whole family. Learn new crafts, activities, and music with a Bible theme. Included is a light meal. Hosted by St Peter's Anglican Church, Riverslea, Hastings. All welcome, so bring your friends and neighbours. St Martins Hall, Mayfair, 1120 Willowpark Rd North, Hastings: Today, 4pm-6pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/messy-church2/hastings

6 Comfortable at Clifton with Fraser Mack

Mack has developed a distinctive mix of blues, rock, folk, and flamenco in his originals and in covers of songs you know well. Hygge at Clifton Bay, 468 Clifton Rd, Te Awanga, Hastings: Tomorrow, 2.30pm-7pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/mack2/hastings

7 Open Farms Day

Mangarara - The Family Farm. The gates are open and everyone is welcome. Come and see what we do at Mangarara -The Family Farm and learn and share our journey to produce good food while regenerating the environment we all depend upon. Mangarara Farm, 298 Mangarara Rd, Patangata, Otane, Central Hawke's Bay: Tomorrow, 11am-2pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/open-farms-day/otane

8 Lindisfarne College 2020 Gala

A huge college gala, run by the parents, staff and boys of the college. An exciting and fun-filled morning with lots of bargains, games, food and much more. Stalls include produce, books, white elephant, clothing, sports gear, cakes, tombola, auction, plants, picture frames, morning tea, hamburgers, ice cream, candy floss, waffles and toys. Lindisfarne College, 600 Pakowhai Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 9am-12.30pm. Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/lindisfarne-college-2020-gala/hastings

9 Hawke's Bay/Wellington Pipe Band Centre Contest

The grounds of Napier Boys' High School will echo today to the great sounds of a fine line-up of pipe bands from across the region, including the New Zealand Police Pipe Band which will be putting on a special show at 1pm. The pursuit of trophies among the six bands taking part gets under way at 10.30am and runs until 2pm. There will also be a massed bands gathering for renditions of Green Hills and Battle is O'er, as well as street march, medleys and juvenile performance categories.