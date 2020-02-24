

After filling out an application, attending a leadership camp at Camp Rangi Woods in the Pohangina Valley, a student vote and an interview, the senior student leadership of Dannevirke High School has been decided.

Principal Di Carter is thrilled with the calibre of students who have taken on leadership roles.

Not only are the two head students and their deputies exceptional, so are the other 10 prefects and eight house captains, Carter says.

"The future for the year looks very bright."

Advertisement

Both head students and their deputies have interacted in the life of the school.

All four have been involved in the Cactus Programme - three of them in the current course which started last week, head boy Zane Gatchell as a tutor.

Gatchell is following a general level three academic course with sports science helping him with his plan to go into the Army when he leaves school.

He is a volunteer firefighter and says that has been challenging with the local brigade called out 37 times already this year.

He also umpires hockey.

Head girl Chantelle Monteith wants to fly and become a pilot in the Air Force. She is already taking lessons and thinks the role of head girl while managing a full three science calculus and English programme will be "hard but good."

She is also keen on sport with interests in swimming and basketball.

Deputy head girl Ella Christini is also thinking of a career as an officer in the Army.

Advertisement

She is combining drama and history in her course and says her interests are art and football.

She says she wants a career helping people but without building a debt while training.

Deputy head boy James Mollison also enjoys football but is interested in becoming an engineer with a course selected this year to set him up for training involving graphics, calculus, statistics and physics. He also enjoys cycling.

The prefects are Neave Beale, Jed Eastwood, Mese Faleali'I, Pearl Jeffery, Giles Lewis, Nicholas Lowe, Zoe Metcalfe, Clare Seatter, Pippa Smyth and Stephanie Walker.

House captains are: Grant, Shea Hewitt and Siah Pakai-Burkin; MacDonald, Edie Galloway and Cyruz Lazaro; Paulsen, Jet Jeffery and Renee Walker; Simmers, Caleb Johnson and Tobi Christini.

With an intake of 100 year nine students and 25 students from other schools the roll is up to 450. The staff only needs a permanent metalwork teacher to be at full complement.