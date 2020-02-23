

The Breakwater Rd stretch near the port will have temporary speed restrictions in place for the next three weeks as a "full width reconstruction" programme is carried out by contractors.

The work has been scheduled to take place between February 24 and March 13 and while two-lane traffic would be maintained during the week there would be closures on the weekend.

While there would be a slight impact on travel times for traffic on the stretch, the New Zealand Transport Agency has described the potential impact as "negligible".

There are, however, likely to be up to five minutes' impact on travel at times for motorists using the SH51 George's Drive and Hyderabad Rd intersection.

Road crews are carrying out a resurfacing programme and speed restrictions, as well as stop-go signalling, will be in place.

To minimise disruption the work will be carried out at night, as will a resurfacing programme at the Prebensen Drive and Expressway roundabout.

Travel delays will be much greater on SH2 north of Napier on the Waikare Gorge stretch next Saturday.

Resealing is set to take place and NZTA has said there will be "intermittent" closures from 8am through to 2pm, with up to 30 minutes impact on travel times.

Contractors will also be at work on SH2 just north of Bay View on retaining walls and lane diversions and speed restrictions will be in place.

On SH2 south roadmarking crews will be operating between Paki Paki and Takapau along with seal-widening teams between Waipawa and Waipukurau. There will be some delays.

On SH5 between Napier and Taupo surface work is under way at Tarawera and Titiokura.