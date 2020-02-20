Dozens gathered in protest against a proposal to disestablish or realign about 20 HealthCare NZ home support co-ordinators and administration staff in Hawke's Bay.

The protest outside the HealthCare NZ office on Wright St, Napier today was attended by members and supporters of the Public Service Association.

Up to 200 HealthCare NZ staff members are in danger of losing their jobs across New Zealand - a total of 20 in Hawke's Bay, with the figure rising to 25 if Gisborne and Wairoa are included, as the company plans to centralise services in Auckland.

Staff and PSA supporters walked, with placards in hand, to the Ahuriri Bypass, where they were met with cheers and honks of support from passing logging trucks.

HealthCare NZ provides home care and support to vulnerable people for multiple DHBs and manages community houses that provide 24-hour support for people with disabilities.

The PSA said workers rostered on duty could not attend the protest.

HealthCare NZ chief executive Vanessa Dudley said the company changes were to "keep our organisation viable and strong into the future".

"The proposed changes will not see any of our local branches close and all our services will be maintained.

"There are no changes to either the number of frontline clinical staff and support workers or the work they do."

Further protests have taken place across the country in recent days against the company proposal to disestablish positions nationwide.

HealthCare NZ, which was established in 1988, also provides services including psychological and behavioural support, rehabilitation, disability, mental health, wellbeing and nursing.

Staff members had until February 20 to provide feedback to the proposal.

The privately-owned business is encouraging staff to use the Employee Assistance Programme counselling and support services during this period.

HealthCare NZ will advise staff about their final decision, factoring in the feedback, by March 3.