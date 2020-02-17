

Traffic is building after a car crashed into a power pole on Pakowhai Rd, Hastings.

Police attended the incident near Brookfields Rd at 12.40pm and St John's ambulance and Fire and Emergency Services were notified.

A police spokesman said the power pole was knocked over and powerlines were down.

It is understood the road is down to one lane, and a petrol station has closed as a precaution.

Advertisement

A spokesman for GAS Pakowhai Store said it would be closed down for a couple of hours because the store does not have any power.

"There's no power, no water, it's a health and safety risk," he said.

"The staff have finished for the day."

Two fire trucks and ambulance are at the scene.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said one person was treated for minor injuries and assessed at the scene. They did not need to be taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

More to come