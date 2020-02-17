A truck driver has moderate injuries and State Highway 2 is down to one lane after a truck rolled off the road near Wairoa.

Police were notified of the crash just before 1pm south of Wairoa in the Waihua area.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said that the driver, initially trapped, only needed minimal assistance before they were freed.

She said the truck's cargo had caused some of the road to be blocked.

The driver was treated by St John ambulance staff at the scene and taken to Wairoa Hospital.

The road remained down to one lane at 4pm.