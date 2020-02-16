

It was another mad dash for Sir Elton John's second and final show at Mission Estate as thousands flooded the area in a crazed rush.

Hawke's Bay local Hollie Burridge was among the hordes making that headlong sprint on Saturday afternoon and said it was something that just added to the fun.

"I've seen some of the pics and it looks like a mad dash of crazy people, and although it was a dash everyone seemed to be very civil and were all just looking to have a good night, which we all certainly did," Burridge said.

"I learnt from Thursday's concert that I had to better gear up, instead of wearing jandals I had shoes on and knew exactly where to go."

She said she has managed to go to nearly every Mission concert and having attended both of John's Hawke's Bay shows, she said it was definitely the best she has seen at Mission Estate.

"He was amazing," she said.

"I've been to bands like The Eagles and those older ones and it seems they slow down a little over the years, but not Elton, he just ramped things up and everyone just loved it."

Mission Estate CEO Peter Holley said although the last two weeks of concerts have been busy, everything seemed to go well.

The crowd certainly got in the mood as everyone put on their dancing hats and enjoyed the show. Photo / Paul Taylor

He said the weather was a big help with few injuries or issues occurring - just "plasters and Panadol" being required in taking care of injuries.

"The crews here have done just a great job to pull off something that we have never done, hosting three shows in such a small amount of time," he said.

"Now it's just a tidy-up here and looking forward to Rod Stewart in November."

Sir Rod Stewart is returning for his third show at Mission Estate.

It was a packed house at Mission Estate as latecomers look for any empty spots. Photo / Paul Taylor

The performance, on Saturday, November 14, will be part of his The Hits! world tour, a 50-year celebration of his stellar career, which has included extraordinary performances at The Mission in 2005 and 2012.

The Mission concert will be Stewart's only North Island performance. Tickets to Mission Concert Club members go on sale at 11am this Wednesday.

Those keen can get in the queue today by becoming a Concert Club member and registering now at The Mission website.