After a break last year Dannevirke Spinners and Weavers returned to the Dannevirke and District A&P Show to demonstrate their many skills.

The group has been involved with the show for around five years, giving people the chance to try their hand at spinning and to display the varied items they create through their spinning, weaving, dying, felting, crochet and knitting.

President Tracy Bowie said one year the group had a blade shearer taking part in the demonstration.

"This created added interest and the shearer was fascinated to see us spin the fleece. He had no idea what could be done with the wool after a sheep was shorn."

Advertisement

The group is part of Creative Fibre New Zealand and last year took part in a nationwide competition to create a wearable outfit from scratch.

Members worked together to create the outfit and while it did not win the competition it was a great experience.

"Some of the outfits created were truly avant-garde whereas ours was more wearable," Bowie said.

The spinners and weavers are planning a busy year ahead with a dye day being held at the Craft Cottage, McPhee St, on Saturday March 7.

Coppers of dyes made from natural products will simmer over open fires and there will be dye classes, spinning demonstrations and trade stalls.

On Saturday June 6 at The Hub in Gordon St the group will hold its 45th anniversary spin in which will have the theme The and Now.

This will feature a Laurel Judd fashion parade and stall.

Judd is a multi award knitwear designer and fibre artist who works from her home studio in Taradale.

Advertisement

Group members will also present a fashion show.

It has been some years since a spin in has been held in Dannevirke and it will be one of the biggest events the group has held.

Bowie says there will be plenty to see and do.

Both of these events will be open to the public.

In the meantime anyone with an interest in fibre crafts is welcome to turn up at the Craft Cottage where different classes are held.

Bowie said Fridays were usually the best day to turn up and she invited anyone interested to go along and have a go.