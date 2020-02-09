Tararua REAP has had three new staff members join its ranks, two replacing staff who have left and one taking on a new role.

Lynley Densham is the new receptionist, replacing Lovey Jonathan, Rose Bertram replaces early childhood co-ordinator Sarah Rowe and Rebekah Charlton-Pullin takes on the new role of communication co-ordinator.

Densham's started her new role just four days before the death of her father Tom Collier.

"I was very grateful for the wonderful support I had from Tararua REAP during, and after, that time."

Densham has been away from Dannevirke for 30 years, but moved back in May last year.

"We often visited Dannevirke and so it was my husband who suggested we move back here."

She owned and operated a beauty salon in Paraparaumu but felt it was time for a change and put the salon on the market. Nine months later it sold and she was able to move back to Dannevirke.

Having grown up in Dannevirke, Densham says she has a lot of old friends living here and she is enjoying rekindling friendships.

Densham began her working career in the office at Hargreaves.

"That was quite an education as a 16-year-old. But they were great guys."

Densham feels the skills she gained while owning her own business will be put to good use in her new role.

"I know the value of money and that as a not-for-profit organisation REAP needs to get the most out of every dollar."

She is enjoying dealing with the wide range of people who call into the office with vastly different needs.

"I had no idea of the range of services that REAP offers.

"Often people don't know where to start if they need help but at REAP we have the staff networks that can point them in the right direction."

Apart from being first point of contact at the office, Densham's role includes taking care of bookings for the REAP meeting rooms.

"We have one small meeting room and a large one that can comfortably accommodate 36 people seated at tables, but well over that number with the tables removed. The good thing about the meeting rooms is that they can be hired out of office hours."

Charlton-Pullin has a varied role as communication co-ordinator.

She will take on secretarial duties for REAP, the Tararua Community Youth Services Board and Strengthening Families, take care of policy and procedure management, reporting and marketing.

"I'm here basically to support the team, improve our community profile, support fundraising initiatives and improve internal systems and policies."

She will also be reviewing Tararua REAP's Health and Safety manual, promoting new courses and creating a new brochure.

"I will be wearing many hats. When you work for a not-for-profit organisation you tend to out your hand up to do whatever is needed."

Charlton-Pullin moved back to Dannevirke three and a half years ago but continued in her role as a service manager with Enliven Community Services, covering an area from Takapau to Wairoa. She has also worked as a project manager for ACC's strength and balance programme.

She said taking on the role at REAP will allow her to become more involved in the community.

"I chose REAP because I like to work for organisations that do something positive."

She said general manager Claire Chapman's management style was part of the reason she applied for the job.

"And of course the team is great to work with."

Outside of work Charlton-Pullin conducts yoga classes as well as weight-loss and personal development coaching.

She is also part owner of SuperCue, which conducts strength and balance classes for over-65s.

Bertram has an extensive background in early childhood education, both in terms of qualifications and practical experience.

She gained her diploma while working at an early childhood centre then ran a kindy room.

"But I felt that there was so much more that I could learn about early childhood education that I went to the Edith Cowan University in Perth and completed a Bachelor of Education in primary and early childhood learning."

At the completion of that Bertram moved New Zealand.

In terms of practical experience Bertram and her husband have four boys, aged 9, 4, 2and 1.

Bertram says being connected to REAP provides a means to help families.

"I love early childhood education. There are so many cool things that you can use to help develop children's brains. This something that I am quite passionate about."

As part of her role Bertram will visit all 12 playgroups on Tararua on a regular basis, organise professional development courses for teachers and parents and facilitate parenting programmes.

She will also be involved in an autism forum group that meets every two months to provide support for families with autistic children.

"When I'm out with the children people often ask me for advice on behavioral issues and with things such as sleeping and settling. I have the knowledge so I'm happy to help them. This job is, for me, is like the perfect job."