With nearly 1800 entries over three days of events at the Dannevirke A&P Show, equestrian competition was strong.

Stewards said the standard in all classes was very high.

Holding the show over three days allowed beginners to compete with the most experienced in New Zealand.

The three rings in the oval and the back ring were in continuous use.

Friday morning's competition was postponed for several hours but as the wind dropped jumping resumed putting the organisers under pressure to reschedule events and competition did not finish until late.

The Horse Grand Prix had some top New Zealand riders competing. Eight riders went clear and qualified for the jump off.

Unfortunately, last year's winner Logan Massie dropped an early rail but two others from Dannevirke, Maurice Beatson on Central Park and Mandalay Cove and Robert Steele on LT Holst Bernadette, also went clear.

In the jump off Steele was one of two to drop a rail, with Beatson going clear. The placings were decided on time with Brooke Edgecombe winning, and Beatson gaining ribbons for fifth and sixth.

The six top placed riders in the Horse Grand Prix, from left, Brook Edgecombe 1, Simon Wilson 2, Julie Davey 3, Melody Matheson 4 and Maurice Beatson 5 and 6.

Among local riders competing in the junior to intermediate events, was Samantha Carrington, formerly of Dannevirke and now of Takapau, winning both the Junior Rider on Friday and following it up by winning the Pony Grand Prix on Saturday.