Cyanobacteria, which is toxic to dogs and can make people unwell, is about to bloom in Anderson Park, Napier City Council says.

Napier City Council warned the public that contact with Anderson Park ponds and all urban waterways should be avoided by humans and dogs.

The bacteria is about to bloom at Anderson Park pond.

"As we cannot confirm whether this has affected other waterways, all urban Napier waterways should be avoided by dogs and humans," the council said in a Facebook post.

If a dog comes in contact with the water and is unwell it should be taken to the vet immediately.

Symptoms in dogs include: vomiting, diarrhoea, seizures or fits, weakness or collapsing, unconsciousness, disorientation or confusion, drooling and breathing difficulties.

There have been two reports of dogs falling ill after swimming at Anderson Park the council said.

Cyanobacteria is an algae which can occur in slow-flowing and nutrient-rich waterways which are getting consistently high temperatures for an extended period of time.