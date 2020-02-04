The rising cost of traffic management plans could impact on Anzac and Christmas parades in Tararua.

The issue was raised at Monday's meeting of the Dannevirke Community Board after it received a letter from the Dannevirke and District RSA.

In it president Roly Ellis, who attended the meeting, said he had received an email from Tararua District Council chief executive Blair King stating there was no longer funding for traffic management plans which were required for the march between Knox Church and the Cenotaph.

The cost was significantly higher when a State Highway road closure is required, as is the case with High St.

"We would very much appreciate the funding of $1811, plus GST, as quoted for the for the 2020 traffic management plan as this is a civic parade and expenses have never been picked up by the RSA," Ellis said in his letter.

He said he looked forward to an early reply as time was of the essence.

In summarising existing arrangements Tararua District Council governance manager Richard Taylor said in the past traffic management plans were not needed as local police attended to temporary traffic management.

"This arrangement is not longer acceptable to NZTA or police so an appropriate traffic management plan needs to be implemented."

He said this was the case in Dannevirke, Pahiatua and Eketahuna. Woodville was not thought to require a road closure.

"Council does not have a budget for road closures, but provides a budget to its community boards and community committees to provide such funding for public events."

As the parade is organised by the RSA with the support from council staff, Taylor suggested an approach be made to Dannevirke Community Board for a grant to offset the cost, either fully or in part.

Board member Ross Macdonald asked Ellis if the parade had to go along High St.

"It could proceed along Christian St and enter the domain by the toilet block. There is a good marshalling area outside the Scout Hall and then the parade could start from George St and into Christian St."

Ellis said this was an alternative that had been looked at but it would end in a shambles because of the number of people involved.

"The parade is always led by a group of soldiers who then move to the side of the cenotaph out of the way of the wreath layers."

He said by entering the Domain from Christian St this would become awkward.

"You can't over complicate something like Anzac Day."

Committee chairman Pat Walshe asked Ellis what happened if it was raining on the day.

"The service goes ahead regardless at the Cenotaph. We have tried to hold the service in the Town Hall but that was a shambles as people didn't know where they were supposed to be. But I feel the Cenotaph is the right place to hold the service."

Taylor said the issue was what was going to happen with this year's parade which was less than 12 weeks away.

"This is a case of how do we deal with it in the here and now."

Macdonald said the $1800 for the traffic management plan was a lot of money to take out of the small amount the board was allocated.

Taylor suggested one solution would be that money raised from the Anzac Day concert held in the Town Hall could be put toward the cost of the traffic management plan.

"That money could go back into the community board's funds rather than being donated to other groups.

"Macdonald, one of the organisers of the concert, said it generally raised around $700.

The board agreed to allocating $1200 to the cost of the traffic management plan and making up the shortfall with money raised at the Anzac Day concert.

Board member Terry Hynes raised the issue of the cost of closing High St for the Christmas parade.

He said it had cost around $2000 to close the street for an hour.

Looking to the future he said costs would only increase and that it was time alternative traffic management providers were approached for costings.