When Ross Pinkham approached a zebra crossing at the intersection of Meeanee Rd and Guppy Rd in Taradale last weekend he enjoyed one of those "you don't see that every day" moments.

For the happy and gentle little crosser being led over the white stripes had four legs and a tail — as close to a zebra on a zebra crossing as it can get.

It was being led by a young lady wheeling a bike, and appropriately near a pony hire centre, and delighted the motorists who took in the sight of a pony on, appropriately, a zebra crossing.

"Just needed striped pyjamas and it would have been prefect," Pinkham said.

He had driven off the expressway and turned on to Meeanee Rd toward Taradale, and when he came to the crossing at Guppy Rd the smiles also came.

"It was so funny, and I was giggling away."

So were a couple of other motorists who watched the pony happily using his distant equestrian cousin's crossing.

"I had to get the camera out and get a shot."